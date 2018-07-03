Daily Log: 7/3

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Adrianna Crawford, Toledo, boy, June 30.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Rebecca and Joseph Ruehle, Temperance, girl, June 26.

Latha Kammari and Venkatesh Kaxamala, Holland, girl, June 27.

Rebekah Dumke, Perrysburg, twin boys, June 27.

Jenni and Zach Bollinger, Waterville, girl, June 28.

Nicholle and Brian Koehl, Toledo, girl, June 29.

Erin Failor, Bowling Green, boy, June 30.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Kimberly and Chris Schrinel, Maumee, girl, July 1.

Megan and Steven Casiere, Toledo, girl, July 2.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

James Manville, assaulted in 5800 block of Telegraph.

Jacob Davey, assaulted in 1500 block of Vance.

Christian Wallin, assaulted in 3400 block of Gibralter Heights.

Steven Pomorski, assaulted in 4000 block of Secor.

Martin Castilleja, assaulted in 800 block of Prouty.

Johnny Lofton, assaulted in 900 block of North Huron.

Adrea Horak, assaulted in 2400 block of South Holland.

Robberies

Russian Robbins, vehicle by two suspects with a handgun in 2400 block of Tremainsville.

Tim Hortons, cash from clerk by two suspects with a gun in 5600 block of Airport.

Dollar General, cash from clerk by suspect in 5700 block of Secor.

Abdullah Alosaimi, iPhone by suspect who assaulted him in 3400 block of Chase.

Tamia Green, purse with contents by suspect who assaulted her in 1400 block of Brooke Park.

Antonio Gonzales, victim was approached by two armed suspects who demanded everything he had on Greenwood at St. Louis.

Burglary

Tyleisha McNair, cell phone from 1100 block of Pinebrook.