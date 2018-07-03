Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018
Police & Fire

17-year-old shot in central city

A 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot near a house on Milburn Avenue.

Toledo Police responds to a shooting on the 1500 block of Milburn Ave. on July 3, 2018

The teen was likely shot overnight, said Toledo police Lt. Kevan Toney, a department spokesman. A resident nearby heard someone calling for help Tuesday morning and called 911. Police received the call at about 9:34 a.m. and found the teen in between a chain-link fence and a house.  

Lieutenant Toney said it is believed the teen police have no suspects and no motive.

