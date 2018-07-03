17-year-old shot in central city

A 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot near a house on Milburn Avenue.
Toledo Police responds to a shooting on the 1500 block of Milburn Ave. on July 3, 2018
The teen was likely shot overnight, said Toledo police Lt. Kevan Toney, a department spokesman. A resident nearby heard someone calling for help Tuesday morning and called 911. Police received the call at about 9:34 a.m. and found the teen in between a chain-link fence and a house.
GRAPHIC picture warning: A 17-year-old boy was found between a chain link fence and a home in the 1500 block of Milburn Ave. A resident heard him faintly calling for help around 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/2OesY4knIA— Allison Dunn (@AllisonDBlade) July 3, 2018
Lieutenant Toney said it is believed the teen police have no suspects and no motive.
Check back for updates.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.