17-year-old shot in central city

A 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot near a house on Milburn Avenue.

Toledo Police responds to a shooting on the 1500 block of Milburn Ave. on July 3, 2018

The teen was likely shot overnight, said Toledo police Lt. Kevan Toney, a department spokesman. A resident nearby heard someone calling for help Tuesday morning and called 911. Police received the call at about 9:34 a.m. and found the teen in between a chain-link fence and a house.

GRAPHIC picture warning: A 17-year-old boy was found between a chain link fence and a home in the 1500 block of Milburn Ave. A resident heard him faintly calling for help around 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/2OesY4knIA — Allison Dunn (@AllisonDBlade) July 3, 2018

Lieutenant Toney said it is believed the teen police have no suspects and no motive.

