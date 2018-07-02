Ohio senator in Toledo to discuss bill to help addicts with mental health, job training

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) visits the Cherry Street Mission Ministries' Life Revitalization Center in Toledo on July 2, 2018. The Blade/Jetta Fraser

At one of the city’s main providers of resources for the homeless, poor, and substance-addicted, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D.,Ohio) on Monday discussed legislation that would pair mental health treatment with job training, helping fill a work-force shortage created by the opioid epidemic.

Senator Brown’s bill, the Collectively Achieving Recovery and Employment Act, or CARE, would combine grants from the Department of Labor and Department of Health and Human Services in a six-year pilot program.

“The government is spending serious money on opioid treatment and mental health treatment, and the government spends lots of money on job training. It’s important that we find ways of integrating this,” Senator Brown said. “It’s too easy to spiral downward after a successful treatment program. ... If you’re still unemployed, it’s a lot bigger hill to climb to stay clean and move on with your life.”

Senator Brown discussed the bill at Cherry Street Mission Ministries’ Life Revitalization Center, which offers education and life skills for the needy.

The bill is designed to benefit programs like the center, which last year began offering a call center and customer-training program for people trying to get their lives back on track after bouts with addiction.

Already the program is making a difference. Denise Johnson, 37, was newly sober after a 10-year battle with addiction when she enrolled in the call-center program last October. It helped her get hired at a debt-collection agency, where she was recently promoted.

Ms. Johnson now has a car and last week moved into her own house.

“I did some outpatient treatments and the resources weren’t enough,” she said. “I had to renew my mind. I basically had to relearn everything. Everything I learned in the streets about how to survive wasn’t useful.”

Providing treatment and life-skills training at one site is key because getting to and from programs is often a hurdle, said Dan Rogers, president of Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

“Employers are not as interested and concerned about not filling the job as much as they’re interested in the fact that if they hire somebody on Monday, they’re not going to show up on Tuesday,” he said.

Recovery has many stages, and it’s important to have job training available for when it’s needed in treatment, said Matthew Rizzo, president of A Renewed Mind, a provider of behavioral health services.

“This component of the CARES Act is unique because it aids in not only developing job skills and binding together those basic life skills learned in treatment, it also helps to obtain and maintain employment,” Mr. Rizzo said.

Senator Brown’s bill, introduced with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R., W.Va.), who along with Senator Brown represents two of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, would allow counties to apply for grants directly from federal agencies. Currently under review in the Senate, Mr. Brown said he hopes to have the legislation approved and ready for President Trump to sign by the end of 2018.

He said the hope is for “people like Ms. Johnson to go through treatment and job training to have the kind of successful life she’s building. I want to see a whole lot of Denise Johnsons able to do this.”

Even though she’s taking her recovery day by day, Ms. Johnson is looking forward to celebrating one year of sobriety next month.

“We’re just good people who did bad things and made bad choices, and we all deserve a second chance,” she said.

