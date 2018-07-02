Mud Hens blown out by Columbus for third straight loss

Columbus Clippers starting pitcher Adam Wilk pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run on just one hit as the Clippers pounded the Mud Hens 11-1 on Monday at Fifth Third Field for Toledo’s third straight loss.

Nellie Rodriguez hit a three-run homer as the Clippers scored runs in each of the first three innings — one in the first, two in the second, three in the third — on the way to a series-opening win.

Three Columbus pitchers combined to two-hit the Mud Hens.

What happened: Columbus stuck first with a run in the first on a Jacob Turner strikeout that bounced away from catcher Kade Scivicque and allowed Greg Allen to score from third base. Toledo tied the game in the first when Dawel Lugo singled home Jacob Robson. Allen came up with a big two-run single in the second to give the Clippers a 3-1 lead.

Columbus first baseman Nellie Rodriguez followed with a three-run home run in the third inning to stretch the lead to 6-1. Eric Haase knocked in a run with a double in the fifth inning and Yandy Diaz added an RBI single of his own as the Clippers took command of the game with an 8-1 lead. Francisco Mejia added an RBI single in the ninth and Adam Rosales crushed a two-run homer to pad the lead to 11-1.

Mud Hens starting pitcher Jacob Turner lasted just three innings, giving up six hits and six earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts.

Game MVPs:Wilk, a former Toledo Mud Hen and Detroit Tiger, was rolling in his seven innings of work, giving up just one hit and one run with seven strikeouts and two walks. As for Columbus hitters, Rodriguez gets the honors for reaching base four times with a three-run homer and three walks.

He said it: “It was bad – bad, bad, bad. There’s really no way else to put it. That was pretty awful. They’re hot and they are swinging it, but we just have to find a way to play better in general. A hit in the first and a hit in the ninth is not going to get it done. Give their guy credit, but we have to play better and we have to pitch better. Hopefully we just crumple this one up and start over.” – Mud Hens manager Doug Mientkiewicz.

Make a note of it: Left fielder Jacob Robson earned his third start for the Mud Hens and hit in the leadoff spot for the first time with Toledo…With the loss, the Mud Hens are 6-3 against the Clippers this season…Every Columbus starting position player reached base in the game...It was the first time this season the Mud Hens have had fewer than three hits in a game.

Comings and goings: Following their game against Toronto, the Tigers optioned catcher Grayson Greiner to Toledo and before tomorrow’s game will select the contract of Mud Hens outfielder Jim Adduci…The Mud Hens also added infielder Harold Castro from Double-A Erie to replace Mikie Mahtook who was called up to Detroit late Sunday.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens and Clippers will close out the two-game set in Toledo. The Mud Hens will pitch right-hander Kyle Dowdy (4-3, 3.97 ERA), while right-hander Shao-Ching Chiang (3-0, 4.74 ERA).

