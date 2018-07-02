TARTA to operate shuttle buses for 'Fourth in the 419'

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will for the first time operate downtown shuttle buses from various park-and-ride locations specifically for Toledo’s Independence Day fireworks.

The “Fourth in the 419” shuttles will leave the nine park-and-ride lots regularly served by the Muddy Shuttle baseball buses at 6 p.m., with return trips departing from Huron Street between Monroe and Washington streets 20 minutes after the fireworks show ends.

The basic fare is $1.25 each way, with seniors ages 65 and up and people with disabilities charged 60 cents. Adults may bring along one or two children younger than 6 for no additional fare.

The Muddy Shuttle lots are:

● St. Luke’s Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee

● The Lucas County Recreation Center North Lot, 2901 Key St., Maumee

● Centennial Terrace main lot, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania

● All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford

● Meijer, 1500 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo

● Franklin Park Mall parking lot near the bus shelters on Royer Road, Toledo

● Miracle Mile Shopping Center, 1727 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo

● Southland Shopping Center near Fifth Third Bank, 3320 Glendale Ave., Toledo

● Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Rd., Waterville.