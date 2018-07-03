Wood County commissioners told regional water authority concept 'likely dead'

BOWLING GREEN — While Toledo and its suburbs have — at times — staked out tough negotiation positions during talks about forming a regional water systems and rates, some involved have stayed more measured to focus on finding the best rates while avoiding brinkmanship.

Representatives from the Northwestern Water and Sewer District — which buys water from Toledo and other sources to serve several communities in Wood County — updated Wood County Commissioners on Tuesday about regional water discussions and shared positive reviews about Toledo, including the quality of the water and water system, as well as rates charged to their customers.

But, the district is also keeping its options open.

The district's attorney, Rex Huffman, and district President Jerry Greiner, acknowledged that the Toledo Area Water Authority concept, which called for shared ownership of Toledo’s water treatment plant, is likely dead.

“Municipalities do not want to give up their infrastructure,” Mr. Huffman said.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s proposed water commission, with a board that would oversee rates, sparked some interest from the district, as those officials are less concerned about ownership of the plant and distribution system.

And while rates for Toledo customers are rising, Mr. Greiner said that’s being driven by about $500 million in plant upgrades and $500 million in sewer and water-line projects that all systems need eventually. Other regional water sources may have lower rates now, but future capital investments may cause that to change.

The district has signed a resolution to work with Perrysburg and Maumee to study alternative options, which include including talks with Bowling Green and Ottawa County, or discussing with Artesian of Pioneer about the possibility of tapping into the Michindoh Aquifer.