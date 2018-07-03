Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
NewsSlide

THE FULL COURSE

Beautiful bounty at the Sylvania Farmers Market

By  | BLADE FOOD EDITOR
Published on
  • N-fullcoursesylvania3

    Benfield Wines' Julia Benfield offers samples of wine at the Sylvania Farmers Market in Sylvania, Ohio.

    The Blade/Lori King
    Buy This Image

  • N-fullcoursesylvania3-2

    Homegrown strawberries and honey sold by Farnsel Farms at the Sylvania Farmers Market in Sylvania, Ohio.

    The Blade/Lori King
    Buy This Image

There’s only one place to be on Tuesday afternoons in the summertime: the Sylvania Farmers Market.

From 3 to 7 p.m. each week, rain or shine, the market entices customers with gorgeous fruits and vegetables, fragrant herbs, locally harvested honey, fresh meats, baked goods and sweet treats, wines, jams and jellies, coffees, and much, much more. You can shop ‘til you drop and then grab a quick dinner, if you don’t want to gather up ingredients and head home to cook; choose from several food trucks, including Koral Hamburg, 2nd Chance Food Truck, and Grumpy’s.

WATCH: Food Editor Mary Bilyeu visits the Sylvania Farmers Market

The market has been at its current site, at the city Municipal Lot, for three years, said Connie Torrey, the cheerful manager. There are “close to 30 vendors,” she said, for this season that will run through Oct. 9.

To read more and watch the full video, download Blade NewsSlide at bladenewsslide.com

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…