BGPD seek 3 men accused of rape, kidnapping

This story was updated at 9:45 a.m. with comments from Bowling Green Deputy Chief Justin White.

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three suspects allegedly involved in a kidnapping and sexual assault incident involving young teen girls at a hotel.

Police were called to the Wood County Hospital shortly before 11 p.m. June 28 for two reports of sexual assaults involving 13 and 14-year-old sisters, according to Bowling Green Deputy Chief Justin White.

The girls were staying at a hotel in the 1700 block of East Wooster Street with their mother when the alleged incident occurred, Deputy Chief White said. The teens were held against their will and sexually assaulted, police reported.

Multiple search warrants were executed at the hotel, Deputy Chief White said.

Simon Juan, 24, Guatemala, was located at the hotel and arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was transported to the Wood County Justice Center, Bowling Green police reported.

Three others are believed to be involved in the incident, police said. They include: David Ramos Contreras, 27, of Mexico, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, 19, who possessed a fraudulent permanent resident ID card out of Fellsmere, Fla., and Arnulfo Ramos, age and address not reported, as also being suspects in the case, police reported.

Nationwide warrants been issued for Contreras, Adiel, and Ramos on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

Deputy Chief White said police are unsure if the men are still located in the area, but they are asking for the community’s help if they’re seen.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the suspects whereabouts, are encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division 419-352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or their local law enforcement agency. Callers may remain anonymous and if information results in the arrest and conviction of a suspect and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

